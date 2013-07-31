ADP And GDP Reports Hit The Bond Market With A One-Two Punch

It looks like the Treasury market is taking the threat of a September tapering of bond purchases by the Federal Reserve more seriously this morning after two better-than-expected economic data releases.



Right now, the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note is 8 basis points higher at 2.69%, the highest level in weeks.

ADP’s monthly employment report, released at 8:15 AM, estimated that 200,000 private payrolls were created in the U.S. economy in the month of June. Economists were only looking for 180,000.

The first reading of Q2 GDP, out at 8:30, revealed that the economy expanded 1.7% at an annualized pace in the second quarter. The number topped the consensus estimate of 1.0% growth.

Treasuries sold off sharply on both releases. Since, the market has stabilised a bit, but is starting to roll over again.

Now, the market is on track for its biggest down day since the sell-off following the last jobs report release on July 5.

Friday, we get the next jobs report, so the fireworks could continue depending on the outcome.

The chart below shows 5-year U.S. Treasury futures.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.