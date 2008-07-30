ADP (ADP) Employment Report Shows Unexpected Growth

The ADP employment report for July rose unexpectedly: +9,000 jobs versus the consensus of a loss of 60,000. This was a dramatic improvement improving from the revised 77,000 loss in June.



The three-month average moved to -14,000. Job losses in construction came in at 16,000, which was one of the smallest declines in the industry in recent months.

