This lingerie startup gives workers $10,000 when they quit

Lingerie startup Adore Me has an enticing offer for those who quit the company, Bloomberg reports, and it comes in the form of $10,000 checks.

“We would do it for anyone that has put in a lot of hard work and effort at Adore Me,” CEO Morgan Hermand-Waiche said to Bloomberg.

“It’s great for someone inside the company. It makes them more willing to stay,” he added.

One person who received this reward was Julie Tracy, Bloomberg reported.

A representative from Adore Me told Business Insider that Tracy was the company’s fourth employees.

“We don’t like to have our team members needing to wait for the day we sell and IPO to get the reward of their work,” Hermand-Waiche said to Bloomberg.

This practice also seems to be a way of paying it forward.

“It’s just a way to say thank you,” Hermand-Waiche said to Bloomberg. “Maybe one day they will come back, maybe they will tell their friends about it and it will get us some great leads.”

But, some experts remain sceptical of this practice.

“Are you kidding me?,” Bruce Elliott, manager of compensation and benefits of the Society of Human Resource Management, said to Bloomberg. “Organisations don’t give away money like this to be nice. There’s got to be an end game here. There’s got to be some sort of objective. How will it benefit the business?”

Meanwhile, Adore Me has been growing rapidly, and this new buzz comes on the heels of positive news about the brand.

Inc. named Adore Me its No. 2 retail company and its No. 14 overall company on its Inc. 5000 list, while pointing out that Adore Me has grown an impressive 15,606% in just three years.

It has generated consistent praise for embracing women of all sizes with its inclusive designs.

“We as a brand are reinventing the approach to fashion,” Adore Me’s CEO Morgan Hermand-Waiche said to Business Insider this month. “We want to be the brand that stands for everyone, and everyone means every wallet, every style, and every size.”

Earlier this summer, Adore Me’s director of business and brand development, Sharon Klapka, told Business Insider that the company “[aims] to slay Victoria’s Secret.”

