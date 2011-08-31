VINTAGE PHOTOS: Irish Children Through The Ages

Photo: National Photographic Archive, Ireland

The National Photographic Archive is running a new exhibition that brings the child out in us all – a photographic record of Irish childhood past.

See the pictures of Irish children through the ages >

Small Lives, to be launched today by Irish Arts Minister Jimmy Deenihan, will stay on display until June 2012.



The 50 photographs span over 80 years and depict the trials, joy and (very) occasional luxury of being a child in Ireland from the 1880s to the 1960s.

Aoife O’Connor, curator of the exhibition at the Archive’s Temple Bar premises on Meeting House Square, said:

“We didn’t want to focus exclusively on people who could afford to have their photographs taken. I trawled through thousands of photographs before I managed to select the final 50.”

All photographs courtesy of the National Photographic Archive of Ireland.

