21 adorable photos of mixed-breed dogs that will make your day

Corgis and Chihuahuas are adorable enough separately, but this corgi-Chihuahua mix is too cute to handle.

You may have heard of a Goldendoodle or a Pomsky, but have you ever laid eyes on an adorable Chug?

These mixed-breed dogs are undeniably adorable, and some are so unique they have yet to be given a nickname.

Border collie and Australian shepherd mixes are known for being intelligent and obedient due to their farm dog backgrounds, while husky and German shepherd mixes are usually friendly and energetic.

Why stick to one breed of dog, when you can have the best of two?

These adorable mixed dog breeds are beloved by owners all over the world and, looking at these photos, it’s easy to see why.

While some critics have called popular mixed-breed dogs “designer dogs” that come from expensive and unethical breeders, many of these breeds can also be found in shelters nationwide.

Whether you dream of owning a Goldendoodle one day or simply want to know what a husky and golden retriever mix would look like, these adorable dog photos are sure to brighten your day.

This handsome light-eyed dog is a cross between a pit bull and a husky.

Dragoneye225/Getty Images Pit bull and husky mix.

Puggles are a cross between two adorable dog breeds — squishy-faced pugs and beagles.

anetapics/Shutterstock Puggle puppy.

Pomeranian husky mixes, also known as Pomskys, are known for being playful and affectionate pets.

Jonathan Byrne/Shutterstock Pomeranian and husky mix.

However, they require a great deal of attention and don’t like being left alone.

A Dachshund and German shepherd mix is a relatively obscure combination, but the cross of these two loyal dog breeds is undeniably adorable.

Lioneska/Shutterstock Dachshund and German shepherd mix.

Goldendoodles, a cross between a golden retriever and a poodle, are among the most popular mixed dog breeds.

Elizabeth Moehlmann/Getty Images Goldendoodle.

Labradoodles are another popular mixed breed.

Purple Collar Pet Photography/Getty Labradoodle.

However, the creator of Labradoodles has since said he regretted ever mating the two breeds.

“I opened a Pandora’s box and released a Frankenstein’s monster,” he told the ABC, calling the mixed breed his “life’s regret” after reports emerged that Labradoodles were being over-bred and sold for “big bucks.”

Corgis and Chihuahuas are adorable enough separately, but this photo of a corgi and Chihuahua mix is too cute to handle.

penguiniz/Shutterstock Corgi and Chihuahua mix.

This Dalmatian and black Lab mixed-breed dog has silky fur and signature black-and-white spots on his chest.

Joop Snijder Photography/Shutterstock Dalmatian and black Labrador mix.

Border collies and Australian shepherd dogs were both bred to herd cattle and sheep. The cross of these two breeds is thought to be very obedient and intelligent.

RyanBlissRIT/Shutterstock Border collie and Australian shepherd mix.

This beagle and yellow Lab mix has the cutest floppy ears, but is larger and has a different fur colour than the average beagle.

Range58/Shutterstock Beagle and yellow Lab mix.

Cavapoos, a cross between a Cavalier King Charles spaniel and a poodle, tend to be loyal, loving dogs that thrive in a pack.

JLSnader/Shutterstock Cavapoo puppy.

Pointer and Dalmatian mixes have more active temperaments … despite what this cute photo may suggest.

nelladel/Shutterstock Pointer and Dalmatian mix.

They love to run around and get plenty of exercise before finding a cosy spot to rest.

Blue heeler and Dalmatian mixes have adorable spots and an extremely unique look.

MTAM Photography Nebraska/Shutterstock Blue heeler and Dalmatian mix.

Just look at the floppy ears and brown and black fur around this dog’s adorable face.

Pug and Chihuahua mixes, or “Chugs,” are known for being energetic, great pets for families with small children.

Mokuahi/Shutterstock Pug and Chihuahua mix.

Bullypits, or a cross between a bulldog and a pit bull, may seem intimidating at first.

GoDog Photo/Shutterstock Bulldog and pit bull mix.

However, these are loveable dogs that can serve as excellent watchdogs.

Just look at this husky and German shepherd mix’s goofy smile and stunning fur.

Katlin Gambino/Shutterstock Husky and German shepherd mix.

This mixed-breed dog tends to be intelligent, loyal, and active.

Yorkipoos, crossed between a Yorkshire terrier and a poodle, are adorable lapdogs with soft, slightly curly fur.

This corgi and husky mixed-breed dog has gorgeous white fur and a seemingly friendly personality.

Honz Slipka/Shutterstock Corgi husky mix.

However, their “spunky” and energetic temperaments may be too much for some novice dog owners.

This chow chow and terrier poodle mix has a fluffy tail, loving eyes, and a unique look that will make dog lovers swoon.

Dee Dalasio/Shutterstock Chow chow and terrier poodle mix.

German shepherds and border collies are known for being energetic and intelligent dogs.

Christin Lola/Shutterstock German shepherd and border collie mix.

Therefore, it’s no surprise that this adorable cross between the two breeds would be just as clever and outgoing.

Husky and golden retriever mixes are known for being a loveable and athletic breed.

nokturn/Shutterstock Husky and golden retriever mix.

If that wagging tongue and beautiful coat aren’t enough to convince you to adopt one of these babies, this mixed breed is perfect for energetic families who love to go on hikes, nature walks, and other adventures.

