We checked out the 'Coachella for dogs' in Brooklyn -- and it was beyond adorable

There’s no doubt outdoor festivals are all the rage. Coachella, for example, experienced record-high ticket sales this year, drawing a crowd of more than 500,000 people. Bonnaroo, another music festival that takes place in Tennessee, had a 41% increase in ticket sales this year.

But who decided festivals should just be for humans?

That’s why the hip, dog-loving company Barkbox took action and made a leap in the canine festival industry.

On Sunday, July 19, 2015, Barkbox hosted their second annual Barkfest at the gorgeous Williamsburg waterfront in Brooklyn, NY. The event ran for seven hours and featured tons of “pawesome” activities for dogs and their two-legged counterparts. Those included an agility course, dog-friendly fireworks, hot dog eating contests, photo booths, raffles, and a selfie-station with celebrity dogs Marnie The Dog and Menswear Dog. Humans got to enjoy food trucks and a beer garden, too.

Here are some of the highlights.

Barkfest took place at 50 Kent Avenue, on the Williamsburg waterfront in Brooklyn, NY. It was adjacent to the increasingly popular Brooklyn Flea. Melissa Radzimski Barkbox co-founder Matt Meeker said Barkfest was designed to create 'experiences and things you can do together with your dog that also make your dog happy.' Melissa Radzimski Meeker noticed that 'outside of taking your dog for a walk, there's just not a lot you can do together as an activity.' Melissa Radzimski So, Barkfest was born. And it definitely delivered. Melissa Radzimski There were tons of activities for both dogs and their owners. Melissa Radzimski Since it was a scorching hot day in July, these pups were able to cool off at the splashing station. Melissa Radzimski They really enjoyed the pools. Melissa Radzimski They were like little otters. Melissa Radzimski Some of them didn't want to leave. Melissa Radzimski So refreshing. Melissa Radzimski If splashing in the pools wasn't a preferred activity, dogs took turns running through the agility course. Melissa Radzimski The course certainly boosted the confidence of all these pups. If even for a brief moment, they all acted like 'show dogs.' Melissa Radzimski And if exercise wasn't some dogs' forte, they could participate in a hot dog eating contest. Melissa Radzimski Whoever finished a hot dog first received a gift card to buy a special treat from Barkbox. Melissa Radzimski And if hot dogs weren't appealing, then dogs could pose with their owners at photo booths. Melissa Radzimski Or they could feel like a celebrity at the official Barkfest step-and-repeat. Melissa Radzimski They were natural in front of the camera. Melissa Radzimski At the photo shoots, tons of dogs sported their best Miley Cyrus, tongues and all. Melissa Radzimski Some dogs even posed in a Vespa. Melissa Radzimski They look like they have been riding Vespas for years. Melissa Radzimski This husky looks like a modern Jack Nicholson in 'Easy Rider.' Melissa Radzimski This ball of fluff is checking itself out in the side mirror. Melissa Radzimski The festival even had 'dog-friendly' fireworks, which consisted of LED technology. Melissa Radzimski Plus, there were tons of things to do as a human, too. Melissa Radzimski This artist drew caricatures of owners with their four-legged family members. Melissa Radzimski There were even food trucks. Melissa Radzimski And there was a beer garden. Melissa Radzimski The whole time, a DJ spun Top 40 hits to keep the crowd energised. Melissa Radzimski But the most important aspect of the festival was the adoption and fostering tent. Melissa Radzimski Located in the center of the festival, the tent featured plenty of happy and healthy dogs looking for homes. Melissa Radzimski The organisations NYC Foster Dogs and Animal Haven were there, among other groups. Melissa Radzimski All kinds of dogs were up for adoption (and some still are). Here is a nine-year-old Shih Tzu mix named Skidoo, who was looking for a home. He really stole my heart. Melissa Radzimski Overall, the festival attracted tons of dogs of all shapes and sizes. Melissa Radzimski And, all the festival-goers were on top of their fashion game. Melissa Radzimski This pup rocked a neon cap and fit right in with all of the other hip dogs. Melissa Radzimski This Corgi wore a stylish backpack. Melissa Radzimski This dog, named 89, went all out for the occasion. Melissa Radzimski This dog is posing with a party hat. Melissa Radzimski Some pups even showed up in their own limos. Melissa Radzimski Here's another one who rolled in with style in her luxury car. Melissa Radzimski This little dog showed up in its own Uber. Melissa Radzimski Dogs in strollers were everywhere, and we couldn't get enough. Melissa Radzimski One last photo of a dog in a stroller being chauffeured around. Melissa Radzimski Everywhere you looked, dogs of all breeds infiltrated Barkfest, like this Wolfhound named Walter. Melissa Radzimski This was by far the biggest and best festival for dogs yet. Melissa Radzimski It was a dog and dog lovers' paradise. Speaking of love, these two really hit it off. Melissa Radzimski The dogs really seemed excited to be at the festival. Melissa Radzimski This poodle knew that Barkfest was the place to be. Melissa Radzimski More than 10,000 people RSVP 'ed to Barkfest and hundreds of people attended. This French bulldog approves of that. Melissa Radzimski Barkfest was definitely the Coachella for dogs. Melissa Radzimski If popularity is any indication, Barkbox will host a third annual Barkfest. Melissa Radzimski Next year's Barkfest will likely be just as 'pawesome' as this year's. Melissa Radzimski

