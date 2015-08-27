We checked out the 'Coachella for dogs' in Brooklyn -- and it was beyond adorable

There’s no doubt outdoor festivals are all the rage. Coachella, for example, experienced record-high ticket sales this year, drawing a crowd of more than 500,000 people. Bonnaroo, another music festival that takes place in Tennessee, had a 41% increase in ticket sales this year.
But who decided festivals should just be for humans?
That’s why the hip, dog-loving company Barkbox took action and made a leap in the canine festival industry.
On Sunday, July 19, 2015, Barkbox hosted their second annual Barkfest at the gorgeous Williamsburg waterfront in Brooklyn, NY. The event ran for seven hours and featured tons of “pawesome” activities for dogs and their two-legged counterparts. Those included an agility course, dog-friendly fireworks, hot dog eating contests, photo booths, raffles, and a selfie-station with celebrity dogs Marnie The Dog and Menswear Dog. Humans got to enjoy food trucks and a beer garden, too.
Here are some of the highlights.
Barkfest took place at 50 Kent Avenue, on the Williamsburg waterfront in Brooklyn, NY. It was adjacent to the increasingly popular Brooklyn Flea.
Barkbox co-founder Matt Meeker said Barkfest was designed to create 'experiences and things you can do together with your dog that also make your dog happy.'
Meeker noticed that 'outside of taking your dog for a walk, there's just not a lot you can do together as an activity.'
Since it was a scorching hot day in July, these pups were able to cool off at the splashing station.
If splashing in the pools wasn't a preferred activity, dogs took turns running through the agility course.
The course certainly boosted the confidence of all these pups. If even for a brief moment, they all acted like 'show dogs.'
Located in the center of the festival, the tent featured plenty of happy and healthy dogs looking for homes.
All kinds of dogs were up for adoption (and some still are). Here is a nine-year-old Shih Tzu mix named Skidoo, who was looking for a home. He really stole my heart.
More than 10,000 people RSVP 'ed to Barkfest and hundreds of people attended. This French bulldog approves of that.
