We checked out the 'Coachella for dogs' in Brooklyn -- and it was beyond adorable

Melissa Radzimski
Neon cap dog at BarkfestMelissa Radzimski

There’s no doubt outdoor festivals are all the rage. Coachella, for example, experienced record-high ticket sales this year, drawing a crowd of more than 500,000 people. Bonnaroo, another music festival that takes place in Tennessee, had a 41% increase in ticket sales this year.

But who decided festivals should just be for humans?

That’s why the hip, dog-loving company Barkbox took action and made a leap in the canine festival industry.

On Sunday, July 19, 2015, Barkbox hosted their second annual Barkfest at the gorgeous Williamsburg waterfront in Brooklyn, NY. The event ran for seven hours and featured tons of “pawesome” activities for dogs and their two-legged counterparts. Those included an agility course, dog-friendly fireworks, hot dog eating contests, photo booths, raffles, and a selfie-station with celebrity dogs Marnie The Dog and Menswear Dog. Humans got to enjoy food trucks and a beer garden, too.

Here are some of the highlights.

Barkfest took place at 50 Kent Avenue, on the Williamsburg waterfront in Brooklyn, NY. It was adjacent to the increasingly popular Brooklyn Flea.

Melissa Radzimski

Barkbox co-founder Matt Meeker said Barkfest was designed to create 'experiences and things you can do together with your dog that also make your dog happy.'

Melissa Radzimski

Meeker noticed that 'outside of taking your dog for a walk, there's just not a lot you can do together as an activity.'

Melissa Radzimski

So, Barkfest was born. And it definitely delivered.

Melissa Radzimski

There were tons of activities for both dogs and their owners.

Melissa Radzimski

Since it was a scorching hot day in July, these pups were able to cool off at the splashing station.

Melissa Radzimski

They really enjoyed the pools.

Melissa Radzimski

They were like little otters.

Melissa Radzimski

Some of them didn't want to leave.

Melissa Radzimski

So refreshing.

Melissa Radzimski

If splashing in the pools wasn't a preferred activity, dogs took turns running through the agility course.

Melissa Radzimski

The course certainly boosted the confidence of all these pups. If even for a brief moment, they all acted like 'show dogs.'

Melissa Radzimski

And if exercise wasn't some dogs' forte, they could participate in a hot dog eating contest.

Melissa Radzimski

Whoever finished a hot dog first received a gift card to buy a special treat from Barkbox.

Melissa Radzimski

And if hot dogs weren't appealing, then dogs could pose with their owners at photo booths.

Melissa Radzimski

Or they could feel like a celebrity at the official Barkfest step-and-repeat.

Melissa Radzimski

They were natural in front of the camera.

Melissa Radzimski

At the photo shoots, tons of dogs sported their best Miley Cyrus, tongues and all.

Melissa Radzimski

Some dogs even posed in a Vespa.

Melissa Radzimski

They look like they have been riding Vespas for years.

Melissa Radzimski

This husky looks like a modern Jack Nicholson in 'Easy Rider.'

Melissa Radzimski

This ball of fluff is checking itself out in the side mirror.

Melissa Radzimski

The festival even had 'dog-friendly' fireworks, which consisted of LED technology.

Melissa Radzimski

Plus, there were tons of things to do as a human, too.

Melissa Radzimski

This artist drew caricatures of owners with their four-legged family members.

Melissa Radzimski

There were even food trucks.

Melissa Radzimski

And there was a beer garden.

Melissa Radzimski

The whole time, a DJ spun Top 40 hits to keep the crowd energised.

Melissa Radzimski

But the most important aspect of the festival was the adoption and fostering tent.

Melissa Radzimski

Located in the center of the festival, the tent featured plenty of happy and healthy dogs looking for homes.

Melissa Radzimski

The organisations NYC Foster Dogs and Animal Haven were there, among other groups.

Melissa Radzimski

All kinds of dogs were up for adoption (and some still are). Here is a nine-year-old Shih Tzu mix named Skidoo, who was looking for a home. He really stole my heart.

Melissa Radzimski

Overall, the festival attracted tons of dogs of all shapes and sizes.

Melissa Radzimski

And, all the festival-goers were on top of their fashion game.

Melissa Radzimski

This pup rocked a neon cap and fit right in with all of the other hip dogs.

Melissa Radzimski

This Corgi wore a stylish backpack.

Melissa Radzimski

This dog, named 89, went all out for the occasion.

Melissa Radzimski

This dog is posing with a party hat.

Melissa Radzimski

Some pups even showed up in their own limos.

Melissa Radzimski

Here's another one who rolled in with style in her luxury car.

Melissa Radzimski

This little dog showed up in its own Uber.

Melissa Radzimski

Dogs in strollers were everywhere, and we couldn't get enough.

Melissa Radzimski

One last photo of a dog in a stroller being chauffeured around.

Melissa Radzimski

Everywhere you looked, dogs of all breeds infiltrated Barkfest, like this Wolfhound named Walter.

Melissa Radzimski

This was by far the biggest and best festival for dogs yet.

Melissa Radzimski

It was a dog and dog lovers' paradise. Speaking of love, these two really hit it off.

Melissa Radzimski

The dogs really seemed excited to be at the festival.

Melissa Radzimski

This poodle knew that Barkfest was the place to be.

Melissa Radzimski

More than 10,000 people RSVP 'ed to Barkfest and hundreds of people attended. This French bulldog approves of that.

Melissa Radzimski

Barkfest was definitely the Coachella for dogs.

Melissa Radzimski

If popularity is any indication, Barkbox will host a third annual Barkfest.

Melissa Radzimski

Next year's Barkfest will likely be just as 'pawesome' as this year's.

Melissa Radzimski

