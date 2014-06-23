Meet The Adorable Pets Of Tech's Most Influential Executives

Instagram, @dollyInstagram CEO Kevin Systrom poses with his golden retriever, Dolly.
Even tech billionaires love their pets.
From Amazon chief Jeff Bezos, who named his dog Kamala after an obscure “Star Wars” character, to Salesforce founder Marc Benioff, who’s brought his dog Koa to so many meetings he’s given him the title “chief love officer,” it seems that many tech executive aren’t afraid to show off their adorable animal friends.
We’ve rounded up some of the cutest ones here.
Tumblr founder David Karp has an incredibly animated French-English bulldog mix named Clark. Clark is internet-famous thanks to all of the hilarious photos and GIFs Karp posts of him to his personal Tumblr.
Instagram cofounder and CEO Kevin Systrom has a golden retriever named Dolly. This adorable pup has more than 11,700 followers on Instagram.
Not to be outdone by his Instagram cofounder, Mike Krieger has his own puppy, a 5-month-old Bernese mountain dog named Juno.
Richard Branson keeps all kinds of animals as pets on his private Caribbean escape, Necker Island. His most prized pets include his tortoise, Brutus, who famously survived the fire that destroyed much of the resort in 2011.
Shutterstock CEO and founder Jon Oringer poses with his cat, Pixel. Pictures of Pixel were among the first uploaded to Shutterstock when Oringer created the site 10 years ago.
Toaster is the adorable dog of Google Ventures partner Kevin Rose. Toaster has amassed a huge following on Twitter and Instagram, but he's probably best known for a video Rose shared of him last summer. When a raccoon attacked Toaster in the middle of the night, Rose grabbed the raccoon and threw it down the stairs. The surveillance video showing the incident went viral.
Yelp cofounder and CEO Jeremy Stoppelman has a thin, tan Vizsla named Darwin. Stoppelman has said that Darwin is a big part of his life and a constant presence at the Yelp offices.
Though this pet isn't quite as cuddly, Twitter CEO Dick Costolo keeps bees in his backyard and posts videos of them to his Vine account.
Facebook billionaire Mark Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla Chan are parents to Beast, a Hungarian sheepdog with 1.9 million Facebook fans. Since the couple adopted Beast in 2010, his fans have watched him grow up from an adorable puppy to a dog that looks a lot like a mop.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.