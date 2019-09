Official Comedy‘s latest YouTube video features five-year-old children acting out all of this year’s Best Picture nominees.



The video already has 131,000 clicks and counting.¬†From “Argo” to “Lincoln,” watch these cute kids in action:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

