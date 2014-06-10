Adoption Of KitKat, The Latest Version Of Android, Is Soaring

User adoption of KitKat, the latest version of Android, seems to have finally taken off.

Almost 14% of Android devices now run KitKat, according to the latest figures from Google’s Android developer blog.

That’s up nearly 10 percentage points compared to three months ago. At the beginning of March, KitKat adoption was only at 5.3%.

BI Intelligence prepared the chart below to show how the Android platform is now distributed.

KitKat is the only version of Android that has gained users in the last three months, and has finally surpassed the Ice Cream Sandwich version of Android for number of users. Of course, that version is already two-and-a-half years old.

But, KitKat has been adopted at a more rapid pace than Jelly Bean. In its first six months since its initial release, Jelly Bean hit 7.8% adoption, compared to 8.5% for KitKat’s first six months.

