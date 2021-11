21 celebrities you didn’t know were adopted

Keegan-Michael Key has said he has “a lot of parents.”

Key, on an August 2015 episode of Pete Holmes’ “You Made It Weird” podcast, told the comedian he had “a lot of parents.” He was adopted at birth by a couple who would then soon divorce — his adopted father then re-married, and he became close with his stepmom as well.

At age 25, Key then “had a moving reunion with his biological mother.”