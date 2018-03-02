21 celebrities you didn’t know were adopted

Sarah McLachlan met her birth mother through “a complete coincidence.”

McLachlan, a Canadian singer and songwriter, was adopted by Jack and Dorice McLachlan along with two other children. She didn’t know she was adopted until she was 9.

“When I think about my mother who raised me, you know, she’s my mother,” she told Parents magazine in October 2005.

That said, she is friendly with her biological mother, an artist who gave birth to her at age 19. They were introduced by a mutual acquaintance.

McLachlan holds no grudges. She told Parents, “She would have had to go and live in rural Newfoundland, and she wouldn’t have been able to pursue any of her dreams.”