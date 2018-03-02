21 celebrities you didn’t know were adopted

- November is National Adoption Month.
- According to the last US Census, one in 25 American families with children has an adopted child.
- There are plenty of celebrities who are adopted, like Ray Liotta, Colin Kaepernick, and Faith Hill.
At age 25, Key then “had a moving reunion with his biological mother.”
He also told The Guardian in April 2007, “I was really grateful that I was adopted.”
While several families expressed interest in adopting her, her mother wouldn’t sign the papers. She ended up moving in with her mother’s best friend, Grace, and later her great-aunt Olive. At age 16 she married her 21-year-old neighbor, James Dougherty.
McDormand and her husband, Joel Coen (of Coen Brothers fame), adopted their own son Pedro from Paraguay in 1995 when he was 6 months old.
On Khloe Kardashian’s short-lived series “Kocktails with Khloe” in February 2016, Polizzi opened up about her birth parents, telling Kardashian that she did some digging and found out she has “like 10 other brothers and sisters.”
“I guess they couldn’t afford me,” she said, adding that she was open to traveling to Chile to meet them.
In February 2017, the “Nikki Fresh” actress posted an adorable throwback photo on Instagram commemorating the day her adoption papers were officially signed.
At first it put a strain on their relationship — Skrillex left home and ran away to Georgia to join an emo band — but he later reconciled with his parents some time before his mother died in 2015.
“When I think about my mother who raised me, you know, she’s my mother,” she told Parents magazine in October 2005.
That said, she is friendly with her biological mother, an artist who gave birth to her at age 19. They were introduced by a mutual acquaintance.
McLachlan holds no grudges. She told Parents, “She would have had to go and live in rural Newfoundland, and she wouldn’t have been able to pursue any of her dreams.”
He has since said of the potentially life-shattering revelation, “I’d say it was a pretty dramatic event, but it wasn’t what I’d call traumatizing … As a matter of fact, it made quite a few things clearer to me. If anything, I felt grateful.”
Her adopted parents, Edna and Ted, originally told her that her mother had had an affair with a married man, which is why she had to give her up for adoption. However, she later found out that this wasn’t the case: Her mother had been unable to care for her at the time of her birth, but later married her biological father and had another child with him.
She never met her birth parents, and she has been vocal about having fantasized about being the lost daughter of Marilyn Monroe.
Claiming that his mother was “not fit to raise a kid” when she gave birth to him at age 16, he was adopted by his grandparents. His biological mother had two more children, who were eventually also adopted by his grandparents.
“I was adopted at birth. My biological mom, Susan, gave birth to [my sister] before me. And then Susan accidentally got pregnant again right around the time my aunt, Laura, was trying to conceive. Susan was generous enough to offer to have me for my aunt,” Leviss said.
The reality star explained more about her situation on Instagram. “My mom Laura couldn’t conceive so when her younger sister Susan had an unplanned pregnancy with me, she offered to have me for my mom! Susan had my biological half sister Kate and my half brother David about a decade before she was pregnant with me and since she was done having kids, my parents adopted me at birth,” she wrote.
At age 27, Jobs found out that he had a biological sister, Mona Simpson: His biological parents had married and given birth to a daughter two years after giving him up for adoption. The two became close, with Jobs calling her “one of my best friends in the world” in an interview with The New York Times. However, he never felt the need to meet his biological parents and considered the Jobses his real parents.
Her mother abandoned her, and she was left in the care of relatives. Constantly being picked on for being of mixed heritage, she eventually moved to New York City to live with an aunt at age 8.