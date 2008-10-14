Icelanders are in desperate need of economic help, but who knows if their government or its allies can come through with a suitable bailout. Hence we present you with Adopt An Icelander*, a blog on a mission to save the trendy Icelandic youth:



When Iceland’s economy crumbled in 2008, so went the leisurely party lives of thousands of young Icelanders. They are called “The Cuddly Generation” (Krutt-kynslotin in Icelandic), and they need your help. Please donate whatever you can – money, plane tickets, alcohol or kind words (they all speak English). Anything to help these beautiful, fun-loving viking progeny reclaim the free-spirited times of no work and all play to which they grew so accustomed… even if it’s just for one wild night.

The blog helpully links to REYKJAVIK LOOKS, a gallery of Krutt-kynslotin styles. They are a very stylish people.

*Full disclosure: The blog’s proprietor is our roommate.

