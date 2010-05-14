Adobe's Response To Steve Jobs Is Empty And Pathetic

Adobe cofounders John Warnock and Chuck Geschke

At the end of April, Apple CEO Steve Jobs uncorked a long, highly detailed essay on why he was not going to allow Adobe’s Flash format to appear on Apple devices running the iPhone operating system, such as the iPhone and iPad.Adobe has responded to Steve’s essay with a very flimsy letter that expresses love of “open markets.”



Here’s the most befuddling thing from Adobe’s essay:

If the web fragments into closed systems, if companies put content and applications behind walls, some indeed may thrive — but their success will come at the expense of the very creativity and innovation that has made the Internet a revolutionary force.

But Adobe’s Flash format is a closed, proprietary system. If you want to make something with Flash, you basically need to work through Adobe. That is hardly open.

Adobe sums up its feelings on the matter saying:

In the end, we believe the question is really this: Who controls the World Wide Web? And we believe the answer is: nobody — and everybody, but certainly not a single company.

This makes no sense. If Adobe’s Flash format dominates the web, then a single company does have control.

This is why Apple is supporting HTML5. In his letter, Steve Jobs wrote, “HTML5 is completely open and controlled by a standards committee, of which Apple is a member.”

If this argument is the best Adobe can do, then it’s in trouble.

