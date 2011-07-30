Adobe's Premiere Pro Registers Big Growth With Mac Users

SAN FRANCISCO — Adobe Premiere, the professional video editing software program, is experiencing annual growth of 45 per cent among Mac users, says Al Mooney, Product Manager at Adobe in this interview with Beet.TV.



Mooney says the revenue from the software is growing by 22 per cent year-to-year.

With the mixed reception to Apple’s Final Cut X, Adobe is aggressively seeking to convert Final Cut users to Premiere with deep price discounts, as we reported earlier this week in our first part of our interview with Mooney.

Andy Plesser

