PHOTOS: Adobe's Historic San Francisco Office Is Filled With Charm And A Few Scary Vaults

If you’re looking for a cool place to work, few can top the biggest names in tech.

Companies like Google, Apple and Microsoft have built massive campuses with their own cafeterias, gyms, game rooms, and even areas where you can get some alone time or take a nap.

But software maker Adobe has something those giants don’t: a building that just so happens to be a historic landmark in downtown San Francisco.

As detailed in the post on the company’s blog, Adobe’s main office in San Francisco is in the famous Baker & Hamilton building, a warehouse built almost a century ago. A landmark on the National Registry of Historic Places, the building “is the last remaining piece of an industrial and commercial complex important in the development of San Francisco and the West.”

