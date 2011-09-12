Adobe's Ashley Still: HTML 5 is "Just a Piece of the Puzzle," a "Video Tag"



AMSTERDAM/SAN FRANCISCO – HTML 5 is essentially a “video tag,” says Ashley Still, Director of Video Operations at Adobe Systems, in this interview with Beet.TV



She says that while Adobe supports the implementation of HTML 5, it is just a “piece of the puzzle” which does not address issues around analytics, engagement, content protection and scale.

We spoke with her at the Adobe San Francisco offices last week in advance of the IBC Show in Amsterdam, where Adobe made a number of announcements.

Andy Plesser

You can also find this post up at Beet.TV.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.