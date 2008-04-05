Adobe Gears Up Ad Supported Video Service

Adobe is starting public trials of its ad-supported video service with CBS and MTV as partners, Reuters reports. Adobe didn’t tell Reuters much about it, other than it will be delivered via the Adobe Media Player, which was released in beta form in September; a final version is scheduled for the second half of 2008.



The Flash-based software allows viewers to watch shows while not connected to the Internet. Shows are downloaded in encrypted form along with advertising, via RSS-like video feeds. At the time of the beta release last year, Adobe said it had content deals with CBS (CBS), Yahoo Video (YHOO), PBS and blipTV.

Reuters said Adobe (ABDE) would be offering “subscriptions” to CBS programs such as “CSI,” “Survivor” and “Big Brother,” and that it also has a partnership with Viacom’s MTV (VIAB).

One thing we don’t know: How soon will shows be available on Adobe’s player? The same time they air? (Least likely.) Shortly after? Or the next day, like they are on Apple’s (AAPL) iTunes store?

