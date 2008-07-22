Adobe Updates Media Player, Adds 'Ghostbusters', '90210' (ADBE)

Adobe’s (ADBE) newish Adobe Media Player is about to get an update that’ll make it cleaner-looking and a bit more useful:



The new version delivers a clean, more intuitive user interface, a new home screen, and improved navigation. Additional enhancements include notifications that update users about new content and the ability to download content in the background while working on other tasks, making Adobe Media Player more user-friendly than ever.

And it’s getting some much-needed, new content: Sony Pictures (SNE) is adding Men in Black, Ghostbusters, Underworld Evolution, The Fifth Element, and Jerry Maguire to Adobe Media Player. Adobe says the app now has more than 25,000 pieces of content with more than 600 shows; content partners include Food Network, Viacom, and CBS:

CBS and Showtime Networks, a CBS Company, are also adding new content to the catalogue in Adobe Media Player. CBS is delivering full episodes of 48 Hours, Beverly Hills 90210 (Seasons 1, 2, and 3), Danny Bonaduce: Life Coach, Family Ties (Seasons 1 and 2), The Love Boat, and The Price is Right, as well as clips from the Late Show with David Letterman. Showtime Networks is offering clips of some of its most popular shows, including The Tudors.

We’re not quite sure what to think of Adobe Media Player. It’s not as impressive (or as well-watched, we assume) as Hulu, but it’s kind of a freebie for Adobe. The app itself couldn’t have taken much to build, Adobe gets to evangelize its Flash video and AIR technologies, doesn’t have to pay a dime in video streaming costs, and gets to share in some ad revenue, too. Can’t hurt, can it?

