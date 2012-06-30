STEVE JOBS WINS: Adobe's Ditching Flash

Photo: Mogulite

It has been just over two years since Steve Jobs wrote his “Thoughts on Flash” essay.Jobs criticised Adobe because, “flash was created during the PC era – for PCs and mice…But the mobile era is about low power devices, touch interfaces and open web standards – all areas where Flash falls short.”



Apparently Jobs was right.

In a blog post yesterday, Adobe addressed concerns that it would no longer support mobile flash on Android’s latest operating system, Jelly Bean. The flash-maker confirmed previous news that they in fact will not support mobile flash but instead the company will focus on flash for PC.

Back in 2010 Jobs said, “flash has not performed well on mobile devices. We have routinely asked Adobe to show us Flash performing well on a mobile device, any mobile device, for a few years now. We have never seen it.”

We never will see it. After August 15 of this year mobile flash will begin to fade out of the picture. Don’t worry, if you already have flash installed on your device. Adobe will still continue to issue security updates and other vital patches for existing users.

Being able to access flash-based web content from Android devices was once a huge selling point for Google based tablets and phones.

Going forward Adobe says, “the easiest way to ensure ongoing access to Flash Player on Android 4.0 or earlier devices is to use certified devices and ensure that the Flash Player is either pre-installed by the manufacturer or installed from Google Play Store before August 15th.”

