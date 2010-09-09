Adobe Stock Soars As Apple Caves On Flash Rules

Photo: glassdoor.com

Apple just changed its rules for developers. One big change: Apple will allow developers to design and build apps in Flash and then convert them into Apple-friendly code.On the news, Adobe’s stock is soaring. It’s up ~9% as of publication.



This does not mean Apple iPhone, iPod, and iPad users will be able to use Adobe Flash while browsing the Web.

It just means app developers can build apps in Flash and then convert them.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.