Adobe: Silverlight Who? Flash Video Dominated Olympics Worldwide (ADBE, MSFT)

How eager is Adobe to remind us that its Flash video is still the world’s dominant Web video format — not Microsoft’s newish rival Silverlight, which NBC just introduced to mainstream America via its Olympics video site?



Eager enough to have Adobe (ADBE) “technology evangelist” Ryan Stewart write a post about it for ZDNet, and then eager enough to email stat clippings from the blog post to its press list:

“For Beijing [the BBC] streamed nearly 40 million videos with up to 5.5 million Olympic videos watched each day at an average of around 3 million. In total there were 6.5 million hours of video delivered using Flash by the BBC… Compare that to 72 million [Silverlight] videos in the states…”

“In the first 10 days CCTV’s website streamed Olympic coverage to 100 million people…So in China we’ll have 2,900 hours of Olympic content backed up and ready to watch with Flash Video.”

To Adobe’s credit, they’re right — the world is bigger than NBC and the U.S. — and more Olympics video was probably served up in Flash video than Silverlight.

Meanwhile, this is just another reminder that even though Flash has trounced Microsoft’s (MSFT) Windows Media Player over the last several years, the Web video format war is far from over. We’ll be seeing these two companies duking it out very publicly over technology improvements and big deals for the foreseeable future.

