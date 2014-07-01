Adobe's New San Francisco Office Was Built For Collaboration -- Take A Look Inside

Adobe recently opened new offices in San Francisco’s South of Market neighbourhood.

The 44,000-square-foot office spans 2.5 floors of space in a recently renovated building in the tech-saturated neighbourhood, just two blocks away from the company’s other offices on Townsend Street.

With lots of exposed brick, graphic art, and comfortable leather couches, this office seems to be designed for both comfort and fun. One lounge even has a fully stocked mini fridge and a giant photo of Robert Frost in goofy sunglasses.

The space was designed by architectural and design firm Valerio Dewalt Train Associates.

