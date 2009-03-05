Adobe: Sales Stink, Profits Fine

How’s Adobe’s (ADBE) software selling in the recession? Not as well as expected. But profits are in shape.

Adobe said it expects to report Q1 sales between $783-$786 million, below the Street’s $806 million expectations. But it says Q1 EPS will range between $0.44 and $0.45, above the Street’s $0.43 expectations.

For Q2, Adobe expects sales between $675-$725 million, significantly below the Street’s $798 million consensus.

That’s good enough for investors, which sent shares up 7% in after-hours trading.

