Photoshop Finally Hits The iPad -- And It Rocks

Photo: Apple App Store

Adobe launched three Photoshop apps for the iPad today as part of its “Photoshop Touch” series of tools.The apps go along with your desktop version to enhance your experience and productivity.



Here’s the breakdown of each app:

Adobe Eazel ($4.99) turns your iPad into a canvas, allowing you to paint pictures with touch-based gestures. You can then send your paintings to Photoshop CS5 and render them into any file type you want.

Adobe colour Lava ($2.99) will allow you to mix colours on your iPad and create swatches that you can import to Photoshop CS5 on your computer. It’s almost like finger painting to create the perfect colour swatch.

Adobe Nav ($1.99) acts as a secondary controller for Photoshop CS5. All you have to do is connect to the same wifi network as your desktop and you can select which tools you want to use. You can also view Photoshop documents on the iPad’s screen.

Don’t Miss: The top iPhone and iPad apps from last week

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.