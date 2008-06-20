Adobe's Interesting But Unloved Media Player Needs Content, Fast

We haven’t heard much about Adobe’s (ADBE) video service, Adobe Media Player, sinced it launched back in April. The ad-supported streaming video service, which also allows users to watch some of its shows as downloads, without being connected to the Web, sounds interesting, but we’re not sure anyone knows about it.



We haven’t heard any metrics on downloads of the player, or users, and today Adobe releases a mostly news-free announcement that appears to remind potential content partners that it exists.

Adobe says it’s adding clips from Comedy Central’s (VIA) “The Daily Show” and “The Colbert Report.” Yes, clips. This, after Comedy Central gave full episodes of the shows to Hulu; both were already available on Joost and Comedy Central’s own Web sites. Adobe says CBS (CBS) is adding some shows no one has heard of (“Greatest American Dog”), to the shows the service launched with two months ago. Neither Viacom or CBS is allowing its shows to be downloaded, negating Adobe’s biggest potential differentiating feature from Hulu, etc.

The TV world is moving to ubiquitous distribution online. It’s not there yet (see: Viacom v. Google, Fox and NBC’s exclusive with Hulu), but it’s getting there. See, for instance, Warner Bros.’ mega deal with Joost, Veoh, etc — which also did not include Adobe. If Adobe — or any new video service — wants to convince consumers or investors that it’s for real, it’s going to have to offer what you can see everywhere else.

