Adobe May Be Rethinking Cloud Apps Pricing Options After Customer Backlash

Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen

Adobe recently switched to selling its software only over the Internet, but that’s not going over well with some customers.



So, Adobe may be adding more pricing options after a “massive customer backlash,” the blog Photo rumours reported Sunday.

Adobe customers used to buy popular software like Photoshop, Illustrator, and Premiere, and then download it onto their PCs or install it using CDs.

But in May, Adobe said it would no longer sell its software this way. Instead, customers would only be able to buy Adobe software via monthly subscription delivered through its Creative Cloud.

On Monday, Adobe launched its first cloud-only apps through Creative Cloud.

Many customers are angry about the change because they feel it’s going to make Adobe software more expensive for them to use.

According to Photo rumours, Adobe recently sent a survey to customers asking if they’d be willing to pay $9.99 per month for Photoshop, or $29.99 per month for Creative Cloud suite, previously called Creative Suite, which includes all the Adobe apps.

Adobe is also pitching Creative Cloud suite as a three-year contract. At the end of it, customers will get their own copy of Creative Suite 6, the last version Adobe sold as packaged software, Photo rumours reported.

That’s better than the pricing model Adobe shared in May, where customers would pay $19.99 per month for one app, and $49.99 per month for the whole suite.

We’ve reached out to Adobe for comment and will update if the company responds.

