Adobe Is Freaked Out By Apple's Move, Developers Aren't Too Worried Yet

With Apple’s latest iteration of the iPhone software, it added language that effectively bars developers from building applications using anything but Apple’s pre-approved set of tools.



This move is a kick in the gut to Adobe, which has been developing a new suite of software that would allow developers to build iPhone applications with their tools then plug it into the iPhone platform.

As a result of Apple excluding Adobe’s software from the iPhone OS, it said in a SEC filing today, “to the extent new releases of operating systems or other third-party products, platforms or devices, such as the Apple iPhone or iPad, make it more difficult for our products to perform, and our customers are persuaded to use alternative technologies, our business could be harmed.”

Indeed, it does look like Adobe’s customers will use alternative technologies. Despite some griping from developers, most of them are just shrugging it off.

Michael Gartenberg analyst at the Altimeter Group tells us, “I haven’t heard of developers being upset.” He says developers are happy with the Apple App Store ecosystem. They’re making money. So, they’ll keep developing for the iPhone.

Besides that, “Flash isn’t a core part of mobile devices,” be it Android, or Apple or whichever.

