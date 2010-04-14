Adobe Considers Suing Apple

Photo: Associated Press

The rancor between Apple and Adobe is about to get even worse, if a report from IT World is accurate.Adobe is planning on suing Apple in the next few weeks according to sources close to Adobe who spoke with IT World.



Adobe is very upset about having Flash banned from the iPhone and iPad. It’s also upset that Apple won’t allow developers to build applications in Flash then import them through translation-type software.

We’re not really sure what Adobe can sue for. We’ll ask around, but if you have any clues please let us know in the comments.

