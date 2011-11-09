Adobe Is About To Kill The Mobile Flash Player

Photo: Lee J Haywood via Flickr

Adobe will announce tomorrow that it’s no longer focusing on making Flash for mobile browsers.That’s according to a report by Jason Perlow at ZDNet, who got a copy of an Adobe announcement containing the following statement:



Our future work with Flash on mobile devices will be focused on enabling Flash developers to package native apps with Adobe AIR for all the major app stores. We will no longer adapt Flash Player for mobile devices to new browser, OS version or device configurations.

This would be a sort of moral victory for Apple which has famously refused to support Flash in its mobile version of Safari. Steve Jobs cited several reasons, including tests that showed that Flash was slow, unreliable, and drained battery life.

Over the years, Adobe has promised to fix those issues, but using Flash on other mobile browsers, particularly Android, has never been a great experience.

Apple also tried to block iOS developers from using Flash as a development platform to create native iOS apps, but eventually backed down. It’s exactly that scenario that Adobe is now focusing on.

Earlier today, Adobe announced plans to lay off 750 people, but the company refused to comment on which product groups would be affected.

The clues were there, though, in a second Adobe announcement about its strategic plans, which it will reveal tomorrow at a meeting for financial analysts in New York. One of the “important elements” of this strategy is:

Focusing Flash resources on delivering the most advanced PC web experiences, including gaming and premium video, as well as mobile apps.

That wording seems to be pretty faint praise for Flash as a mobile platform.

