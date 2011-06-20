Adobe Builds Developer Tools For iPhone Apps

Adobe announced this morning that it’s updating its Flash Builder and Flex framework software to let developers build apps for iPhones and iPads.



Developers will also be able to build apps using Adobe software for Blackberry PlayBooks, as well.

While Apple’s mobile devices still don’t, and probably never will support Flash content inside Mobile Safari, developers will now be able to build apps using Flash Builder and distribute them using Adobe’s AIR software so they work on iOS devices.

