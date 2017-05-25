Take a look inside the vibrant headquarters of $89 billion Adobe, where employees can hit the gym and learn to cook for free

Emily Hagopian Photography Take a look inside Adobe’s colourful headquarters.

You’d expect Adobe to have a pretty snazzy office.

After all, the global software company that sells creative multimedia products specialises in visuals.

Well, recently, Adobe gave Business Insider a peek into their San Jose, California, headquarters. Let’s just say, the $A89.36 billion company’s office tour did not disappoint.

Here’s a look at Adobe’s office, along with some details on what perks employees enjoy there:

Adobe first moved its headquarters to downtown San Jose, California, in 1994. Emily Hagopian Photography 2,500 people work at the company's headquarters today. That's one in six of its total 15,000 worldwide employees. Emily Hagopian Photography Recently, the company's headquarters underwent a renovation, updating 143,000 square feet of its workspace. Emily Hagopian Photography The updates weren't just utilitarian -- there's plenty of art throughout the workspace now. 'Our workspaces show off our creative, innovative, and collaborative culture by putting a heavy emphasis on inspirational design and aesthetics that reflect the vibrancy of our brand,' Jonathan Francom, Adobe's vice president of global workplace solutions, tells Business Insider. Emily Hagopian Photography This particular piece was actually created by the company's digital video and audio team. It's the visualisation of an Adobe employee's voice. Emily Hagopian Photography And on the building's Photoshop floor, there are several 'time capsule' phone booths. Here's the 1990 booth -- note the old Macintosh model running Photoshop 1.0. Whenever you step in to make a phone call, you're stepping back in time. Emily Hagopian Photography One of the office's lobbies now has a touch screen that lets guests and employees summon creative inspiration with a flick of their fingers -- the screen responds to search terms with images and illustrations. Emily Hagopian Photography Employees looking for an afternoon pick-me-up can head to the office's coffee bar to grab a latte, a cappuccino, or some matcha green tea. If they're hungry, they can also pick up some Nutella cheesecake or raspberry macarons from the in-house pastry chef. Baristas also spice up the menu with daily specials like Vietnamese iced coffee. There's also free drip coffee for people who like to keep things simple. Emily Hagopian Photography There are plenty of other places to grab some grub around Adobe's headquarters. The food isn't free across the board, but it's all subsidized for employees. This particular spot, Layers, is a café featuring coffee and 100% nut-free sandwiches, like the pun-tastic AdoBLT. Emily Hagopian Photography Every Friday, employees gather in Layers for free beer, wine, cheese plates, and even some arcade-style basketball games. Emily Hagopian Photography Palettes is a slightly bigger cafè with a focus on local ingredients. There's a fresh salad bar, sushi, tacos, and falafel. Emily Hagopian Photography The design for Palettes was inspired by Silicon Valley's history as an orchard. Emily Hagopian Photography This part of the office around Palettes also features a community garden and a living plant wall. Emily Hagopian Photography Templates is the third and biggest café. Emily Hagopian Photography The theme here is 'comfort food from around the world.' Emily Hagopian Photography Employees can grab curry, Asian wok stir fries, tandoori breads, or burgers. Emily Hagopian Photography Workers looking to sharpen their culinary skills can also stop by for cooking lessons from the company's executive chef. Emily Hagopian Photography There's also an outdoor patio that's open to employees at all times. Emily Hagopian Photography Up here, people can work, eat, or just take a break to recharge and talk with coworkers. It's also a great spot for team events. Emily Hagopian Photography The perks at Adobe don't just revolve around eating and sitting, though. The office has its own wellness center. Emily Hagopian Photography The center is free for employees and holds group fitness classes like spin, yoga, and bootcamp. Emily Hagopian Photography The wellness center's gym is equipped with weights, cardio equipment, and a QueenAx training system, which is a customisable training frame. Emily Hagopian Photography And if the open meditation room isn't private enough for employees, there's also a 'Peace in a Pod' Somadome on-site, which allows Adobe workers to embark on a guided meditation experience in a personal capsule. Emily Hagopian Photography Our 21,000 sq. ft. wellness center is free for employees and includes a gym with cardio equipment and weights; a QueenAx training system; group fitness classes like spin, yoga and bootcamp; spa-inspired locker rooms; a meditation room; and a 'Peace in a Pod' Somadome that takes employees on a guided meditation experience. Employees also have access to personal training and massage at discounted prices. We also offer a Wellness Dollars program that reimburses all U.S. employees up to $A480 per year for eligible wellness-related activities, including things like gym memberships, Apple watches, running shoes, nutritionists, personal trainers, fitness classes, golf lessons, swim clubs, skydiving, ski-lift tickets and more. In addition, we have a subsidized Fitbit program that allows employees to purchase two Fitbits, up to 50% off, which can also be reimbursed through Wellness Dollars. Massages are also offered to employees at discounted prices. Emily Hagopian Photography And the amenities don't stop there. Adobe also offers on-site vehicle maintenance, dry cleaning, bicycle repair and rental, as well as mother's rooms. Emily Hagopian Photography Adobe's employees have responded positively to the perks. They rate them 4.6 stars out of 5 on Glassdoor. Emily Hagopian Photography Source: Glassdoor One of the biggest gathering spots in the office is known as 'the steps.' The amphitheater includes a giant display screen, and enough seats for 170 employees -- not to mention ping pong tables for a little good-natured competition. Emily Hagopian Photography 'At the end of the day, we're hoping to bring people together and spark innovation,' Francom tells Business Insider. Emily Hagopian Photography Adobe employs an open office design ... Emily Hagopian Photography ... but there are plenty of spaces that allow you to slip away ... Emily Hagopian Photography ... and enjoy a quiet moment or two. Emily Hagopian Photography 'We've created a variety of community areas and alternative work spaces that give our employees the ability to choose where and how to work, and provides the opportunity to meet up and collaborate in new ways,' Francom says. Emily Hagopian Photography

