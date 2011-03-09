Adobe Gives In To Apple, Releases Flash-to-HTML Converter

No Flash on my products, thanks.

Adobe has finally given in to the inevitable: a new tool will convert Flash files to HTML5 so they can run on Apple devices like the iPad and iPhone.The tool will help advertisers and Web sites who have already made big investments in Flash, but it’s not going to keep developers from defecting — especially if they’re making mobile apps.



Apple hasn’t been shy about its distaste for Adobe’s Flash technology because it eats up battery life, and refuses to support it on the iOS platform used by the iPhone and iPad.

So Adobe has created an end-around and released a tool called Wallaby that will let developers convert Flash to HTML5, which can run in the Safari browser used by Apple devices.

HTML5 has also gotten shows of support from Microsoft, Facebook, and Google. The standard is still loosely defined — it’s actually a collection of related Web technologies, and each company supports a slightly different set of those technologies. But regardless of how the official definition ends up, it’s probably going to replace Flash as the default way to make interactive Web apps in the next five years.

Adobe recently suffered another setback for Flash on mobile devices when the Motorola Xoom tablet — the first tablet running Android Honeycomb, which was designed specifically for tablets — shipped without promised Flash support.

