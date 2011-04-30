Adobe Just Leaked The News About Google's Next Android Announcement

Flash for Honeycomb tablets got an update to version 10.2, allowing for faster web video.



But the real news comes from the update’s description, where it hints at being compatible with Honeycomb version 3.1. They current version of Honeycomb is 3.0, so we assume that means a tablet update is on the way.

From the brief description provided by we know that Honeycomb 3.1 will allow for hardware accelerated video. That means your tablet’s processor and hardware will be used to make streaming videos run faster and smoother. The new version of Flash will also work better with Honeycomb’s new browser.

