Adobe just fixed a major security flaw in Flash, so it's time to update your software

Just a little over a day after Adobe confirmed the discovery of a major security flaw that affects Flash for users across Windows, Mac, and Linux, the company tells Tech Insider it has released the fix “ahead of our estimated time frame.”

Adobe offers a list of updates across all platforms. We recommend all users install this update as soon as they can.

While it’s good that Adobe prioritised the quick fix — it’s pretty serious when you have a cross-platform exploit that can “crash and take control of the affected system” — you might choose to uninstall or disable the software anyway.

Adobe Flash has a history of being vulnerable to security threats, and this can be a major issue for you. You don’t need Flash to view most web content anyway thanks to other standards for video and animation like HTML5.

If you use Adobe Flash, we definitely recommend you update to the latest version. Otherwise, this site shows a bunch of links if you want to disable Flash in every web browser you have.

