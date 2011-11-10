OK iPad Wannabes, What Are You Going To Do Now That Flash Is Dead?

Adobe is throwing in the towel when for Flash on mobile devices.



I don’t blame them. I’ve used dozens and dozens of Android tablets and smartphones, and Flash was a horrible experience every single time.

Even with all the updates over the last two years or so, Flash videos on Android devices are still choppy and don’t respond to touch controls as well as HTML5-based video. It also crushes battery life.

I’ve been pitched a bunch of tablets from the likes of Samsung, RIM, HTC, etc. Almost every one of those companies tell me the same thing: “Thanks to Flash, this tablet gives you the full web.”

Even their consumer-facing marketing plays up Flash. Remember this BlackBerry PlayBook commercial?

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Now that’s over.

I’ve been an iPad owner for about a year and a half now, and I’ve never come across an instance where I thought “I wish I had Flash so I can watch this video or play this game.” In fact, Apple was successful in pushing a lot of websites to adopt HTML5 on mobile sites simply because the vast majority of tablet owners use an iPad. It’s never been a problem for me.

So now that Adobe is giving up on mobile Flash, I have to wonder: what will Android tablet manufacturers do to set apart their devices from the iPad?

One option is to play up the specs: Faster processors, more memory, expandable storage. That seems to be Asus’ strategy with its zippy new Eee Pad Transformer Prime.

The other option is to beat the iPad on price, which is exactly what Amazon and Barnes & Noble are doing with the $199 Kindle Fire and $249 Nook Tablet.

Based on the way pre-orders are going for the Kindle Fire, selling at a loss seems to be the only hope for non-iPad tablets now.

