Adobe Gives Up On Flash For Android (Which Means It Gives Up On Flash For Mobile)

Photo: satanoid via Flickr (adapted)

Adobe says it will not develop Flash for the newest version of Android.This all but ends Flash on smartphones, notes Chris Ziegler at The Verge.



When the iPad came out, Steve Jobs famously trashed Flash for mobile.

Afterwards Apple’s rivals used Flash as a selling point for their phones and tablets.

Apple saw the death of Flash coming, and now its rivals look a little silly.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.