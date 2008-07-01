Adobe Teams Up With Google, Yahoo To Index More Flash Content For Search

Adobe (ADBE) will make it easier for search engines to index more content in applications built with its Flash software. Previously, Google and Yahoo could index text and links in Flash animations and applications. Now, with some “optimised Adobe Flash Player technology,” they’ll be able to “uncover information” in Flash files “that is currently undiscoverable by search engines.”



This is good news for searchers, who might be able to find more stuff that they’re looking for. And it’s potentially good news for publishers who use dynamic Flash applications: More of their content could be indexed on Google (GOOG) or Yahoo (YHOO) than before, which could increase traffic. It’s also a smart move for Adobe, which is going to see more competition from other Internet application platforms/frameworks — and must give companies every possible reason to keep using Flash.

Why isn’t Microsoft (MSFT) getting a helping hand? We don’t know the official answer, but we bet it has to do with Silverlight, the would-be Flash killer that’s brewing in Redmond.

