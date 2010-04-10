Adobe Employee Trashes Apple, Calls It Unethical

Apple stunned Adobe yesterday when it changed language in its software developer kit effectively banning Flash in any form from entering the iPhone. It also stopped short any plans Adobe had for building tools that would help developers build apps with Adobe’s tools.



In response to Apple’s move, John Dowdell, who looks over customer feedback for Adobe, ripped Apple on Twitter saying, “I know that a number of good people work at Apple. If you’re seeking a more ethical company, Adobe is hiring.”

