Adobe Beats Street, Posts First Billion-Dollar Quarter

Adobe cofounders, Chuck Geschke and John Warnock

Photo: Adobe

Adobe, which makes Flash and Photoshop among others, posted quarterly results yesterday that beat analyst expectations and provided an optimistic outlook. This quarter was the company’s first ever billion-dollar quarter.This is pretty good news for the embattled software company, which is mostly in the news these days for its spats with Apple over declining support of its Flash software, and that software’s poor performance on the mobile platforms that do support it, like Google‘s Android.



