Hosed Adobe Doing Damage Control By Sending Out Videos Of Flash On Dell Tablets

Apple’s iPad — which doesn’t support Adobe’s Flash plugin — is getting a slew of media companies to modify their video and advertising infrastructure to work around Flash.



So Adobe is in damage control mode, rushing to remind people that other tablets running Flash will exist, someday. A PR firm representing the company just sent us this, for example.

Admittedly, this video looks nice, but the iPad still looks like a much better experience.



