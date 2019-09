AdobeKevin Lynch.Kevin Lynch, Adobe’s CTO, reportedly has a new job at Apple.



CNBC’s Jon Fortt just tweeted the news, citing sources familiar with the move.

We’re scrambling to find out more and we’ve reached out to Apple for comment…refresh this page for the latest.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.