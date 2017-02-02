Adobe has become the latest US company to raise its prices in the UK following Brexit

Adobe Creative Cloud/Facebook A marketing image for Adobe’s Creative Cloud software.

Adobe informed its UK and Swedish Creative Cloud customers their monthly subscription charges will be higher from next month, blaming “recent changes in exchange rates” in the region.

It becomes the latest US tech company to raise its prices in the UK, thanks to the recent slump in the value of the pound. Apple, Microsoft, and Tesla are among the other companies to have recently announced price hikes following this summer’s Brexit vote, which triggered a huge decline in the pound’s value.

Meanwhile, Sweden’s Krona fell to a six-year low in October after its central bank gave a cautious outlook on monetary policy — although the currency did begin to rally at the end of January.

Adobe’s email to customers links to a help page, which explains: “Currency exchange rates have fluctuated significantly over the last few years. Like many US-based global companies, Adobe is making pricing adjustments in a number of countries to offset fluctuations in foreign exchange rate. Starting on March 6, 2017, the price of Adobe products in the United Kingdom and Sweden will be increased.”

The price increase will be effective from March 6. It affects products such as Photoshop, Lightroom, Illustrator, and InDesign, which are used by designers, photographers, and other people working in the creative industries,

The amount Adobe is raising its prices appears to differ from user to user. People on Twitter were noting their subscription fees had raised anywhere between 10% and 50%.

Adobe did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sterling falls by 20%. Adobe increase their creative cloud prices by 50%. Yet another company cashing in on #brexit #adobe #adobe #cloud

— Paul Hale (@paulhale) February 2, 2017

I’m not impressed that @Adobe is increasing my Creative Cloud subscription by over 10% due to ‘currency fluctuation’. 1/2

— Chris Gannon (@ChrisGannon) February 2, 2017

That’s Adobe’s Creative Cloud stuff going up 18% in the UK as of March. Glad I bought an annual sub at least, so I don’t pay until November.

— James Thomson (@jamesthomson) February 2, 2017

An email arrives from Adobe, “your subscription is going up by 20% because of Brexit”. I paraphrase slightly…

— Red Ink (@redinkcreative) February 2, 2017

