Adobe CEO Plays It Cool Over Apple Spat

Speaking at the Web 2.0 Summit this morning, Adobe CEO Shantanyu Narayan did his best to evade questions about Apple’s ongoing war against Flash, but managed to acknowledge in passing that some of the claims about Flash performance problems are valid.



The last questioner from the audience noted that Apple had removed Flash support from the Air, and that users were noticing better battery life. Should developers turn to Adobe’s HTML5 tools for video, and save Flash for other types of uses, he wondered.

Narayan responded by claiming that when used with hardware acceleration, Flash performs as well or better than any interactive Web technology out there. When pressed by host John Battelle, he admitted that Flash doesn’t use acceleration on the Air, although they’re testing it “in beta.”

He also said that Adobe’s working with Google to make sure that Flash content can be indexed so it will appear in search results, and suggested that most TVs in five years will be IP-connected. He also acknowledged that Adobe talked to Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer, but said that they talk all the time about being a “good independent software vendor.” Emphasis on the “independent.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.