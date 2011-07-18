Adobe Buys Electronic Signature Company EchoSign

Photo: The White House

Adobe has just bought electronic signature startup EchoSign, the company announced on its blog.It makes sense: Adobe owns Acrobat, which is what a lot of people read and edit PDFs through. Since most legal documents are sent as PDFs, it makes sense for them to buy an electronic signature company. Most of us send contracts and other legal documents as PDFs, print them out, sign them, scan them, and then send them back as PDFs, which is as ridiculous as it gets.



It’s also worth pointing out that Adobe is mostly in the news because of Flash, but it’s a diversified software company with many other products, like Acrobat, that are huge but we don’t necessarily think about.

Don’t Miss: Photoshop Is On The iPad And It Rocks →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.