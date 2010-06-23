Adobe Beats The Street, Announces Approval For $1.6 Billion Stock Buyback

Adobe just delivered earnings that beat analyst estimates by two cents. It also announced that the board has approved plans to purchase $1.6 billion worth of stock through 2012.



Here’s the AP:

NEW YORK (AP) — Software maker Adobe Systems says its fiscal second-quarter profit climbed as revenue grew sharply.

Adobe Systems Inc. said Tuesday it earned $148.6 million, or 28 cents per share, in the three months that ended June 4.

This is up 18 per cent from net income of $126.1 million, or 24 cents per share, in the same period a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings were 44 cents per share. On that basis, analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters had expected a profit of 42 cents per share.

Adobe says its revenue grew 34 per cent to $943 million. This handily surpassed Wall Street’s expectations of $905.9 million. The growth was driven by strong demand for the latest version of its flagship Creative Suite software package.

Adobe is based in San Jose, Calif.

