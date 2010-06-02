Adobe Tells Publishers To Stop Drooling At The "Wired" iPad App: We Can Do This For You, Too

Finally, Adobe is doing something for Apple’s portable devices that is actually useful, and not just whining about Apple’s rejection of Flash.



Adobe announced today new software for publishers wanting to make magazine apps for the iPad, called the Digital Publishing Platform.

The idea is that publishers will be able to use publishing tools from Adobe’s Creative Suite, like InDesign, to export magazines as iPad apps. (This is what Wired magazine used to create its cool iPad app.)

This is a smart move for Adobe, because it not only allows publishers to create useful content for the red-hot iPad, but also keeps them hooked on Adobe publishing software — where the company makes the bulk of its revenue.

