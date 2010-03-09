Adobe And HP Team Up To Trash The iPad And Its Lack Of Flash

You know what stinks about the iPad? It can’t run Flash, which means you won’t be able to watch the large majority of video on the web.



Well good news, the HP slate — remember when Steve Ballmer showed it off at CES? — has Flash! So you’ll be able to watch all your favourite videos on it, like Hulu, etc.

The bad news: the HP slate runs on Microsoft’s Windows 7, which means it probably won’t be as good as the iPad’s custom software. And it’s not going to have all the touch-controlled iPad games and applications. And it’s coming out “some time later in the year,” not April 3 like the iPad, according to the videos below.

But, hey, it has Flash!



