Adobe (ADBE): Analysts Fight About Q2 Performance

Piper says Adobe (ADBE) will beat Q2 estimates, driving the stock higher. UBS says Adobe will merely meet Q2 estimates, driving the stock…not quite as high.



Piper: Reiterates BUY and target of $50. Sees opportunity for Adobe to beat expectations considering the strengths of CS4 and Acrobat 9.

UBS: Maintains NEUTRAL, but raises target from $38 to $45. They expect ADBE to to meet Q2 expectations, but for the Business Productivity Solutions unit to post double-digit growth.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.