Adobe (ADBE) Reorgs Mobile Unit, Two Long-Time Execs Out

Strategic and management changes at Adobe: New CEO Shantanu Narayen is moving the company’s mobile division within its larger “experience and technology” group, led by CTO Kevin Lynch.



Gary Kovacs, vice president of product management and marketing for Adobe’s mobile group, gets promoted to VP/GM of the mobile unit, reporting to Lynch, effective May 1. He replaces Al Ramadan, who is leaving after almost 10 years at Adobe and Macromedia.

Anything Adobe (ADBE) can do to expand its presence in the mobile industry fast is smart. The company’s Flash animation and video software has been a huge success on the Web — present on nearly all Internet-connected computers and a big part of the Web video boom. But Adobe has had less success in the mobile business — mostly in Japan. And Microsoft (MSFT) is increasingly pushing its Silverlight software as a competitor to Flash both on computers and mobile phones.

Separately, the company said that SVP of corporate development Rob Tarkoff will become SVP of Adobe’s business productivity unit. He replaces SVP David Mendels, who is leaving the company after 16 years with Macromedia and Adobe. Release.

