See The Coolest Features Of Adobe Acrobat X In An Exclusive Silicon Valley 100 "Portfolio"

It’s tough to imagine information-sharing in the digital age without the use of the PDF file, which is true to its full name: portable document format. Few other tools have made it so easy for people to communicate and conduct business than the PDF, thanks to its cross compatibility, giving users the ability to generate PDF files from multiple native formats and access them using just about any platform. Now, Adobe Acrobat X is taking information-sharing to new heights by including all the capabilities Adobe Acrobat has always offered and adding an enhanced feature called PDF Portfolio.

Through this improved Adobe Acrobat X feature, users will have a powerful set of tools to create, compile, and access information originating from a variety of source documents, whether by conversion or direct scanning. Think of the software’s PDF Portfolio feature as a way to organise and present numerous files and attachments without the digital clutter. Combine files that follow a common theme from multiple applications such as video, audio, articles, and graphics, and link them together in a single Portfolio. You can then use the program’s customisation options to add a unified layout or your company’s branding.

We’ve highlighted some of these features in the “Exclusive Look at the Silicon Valley 100”, a PDF Portfolio complete with articles and images in a theme that emulates Business Insider’s design. The best part? While it takes Adobe Acrobat X to create Portfolios, they can be opened with the free Adobe Reader, making them accessible to almost everyone with a PC or Smart Phone.



