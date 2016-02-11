Adnan Syed from 'Serial' promises to 'keep fighting' to prove his innocence as his post-conviction hearing wraps up

In a statement read during the conclusion of a five-day post-conviction hearing, Adnan Syed said he will “keep fighting to prove my innocence.”

Syed, the season one subject of the popular podcast “Serial,” was convicted for the 1999 murder of his ex-girlfriend.

After the debut of “Serial,” questions arose surrounding Syed’s guilt, as well as doubts about his representation in a fair trial at the time.

Tuesday was the final day of his post-conviction hearing. Martin Welch, a retired judge, will decide if Syed will have a new trial, though it is unknown when the decision will be made.

Syed’s statement, read aloud by his attorney C. Justin Brown said, “I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to present new evidence before the court. I intend to keep fighting to prove my innocence.”

